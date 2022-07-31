Dog of the Year Contest Deadline Extended to August 3

If you have not already nominated your dog for the second annual Saline Dog of the Year Contest, you now have until August 3 to submit your application and photos. The Saline Community Fair is excited for this second-year contest. Dogs that live within the Saline Area Schools district are eligible to be nominated by their owners. Nomination forms, along with two photos, or one photo and a 30 second video, need to be sent to salinedogoftheyear@gmail.com

by August 3, 2022.

Up to $500 in gift cards from the contest sponsor, Tractor Supply Co. of Saline, will be presented to the top five dogs in the Saline Dog of the Year Contest. For complete rules and the nomination form visit www.salinefair.org. The Dog of the Year application is located under forms and downloads.

While on the website be sure to check out the full schedule as well as opportunities to volunteer and assist in various ways during the fair. Our 2022 fair book which contains all the classes both youth and adults can exhibit in or participate in is also on the website. There are thousands of classes offered at the fair.

There is something for everyone at the 86th Saline Community Fair! Go Hog Wild…at the Saline Community Fair, August 31 - September 4, 2022.