Salty Summer Sounds Concert Features First Electronic Music Act: Bileebob

The Salty Summer Sounds concert takes a turn toward electronic music Thursday evening.

The weekly summer concert series, presented by Saline Main Street and Ann Arbor-Saline Music Center on North Ann Arbor Street, features Bileebob.

Bileebob is the stage name of John Williams, who has been playing electronic and techno music in Detroit since the 90s. He toured Europe and Canada as a member of the Detroit Grand Pubahs and Underground Resistance.

Thursday's show begins at 7 p.m.

Here's a video of Bileebob's music from his Facebook page.