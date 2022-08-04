Wife and Mother Donna Beebe Was Known for Her Quick Wit and Sense of Humor

Our beautiful mother, Donna Kremer Beebe (78) of Saline, Michigan peacefully passed away from Lewy Body Dementia, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Donna made her entrance into the world on July 15, 1944 in Phoenix, Arizona. As the only child born to the union of the late Donald W. Kremer and Beebe Bennett Carter, her birth was much anticipated.

Donna spent her childhood playing with her cousins on their grandparents’ (Harrison & Olive (Winsor) Bennett) farm in Mesa, Arizona. She attended high school in Winslow, Arizona, graduating in 1962, where she was head cheerleader, vice president of FTA, served on student council all four years and was in the thespian club. The yearbook adoringly called her the “tender trap”. She went on to attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. On December 18, 1964, she married the love of her life, Paul Arlan Beebe of Peoria, Arizona, for time and all eternity in the Mesa, Arizona temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Together they moved from Utah to Mesa, Arizona where Donna helped Arlan finish his education. They continued to move every few years with job changes for Arlan, including California, Illinois, Colorado, Nebraska, back to Illinois and then finally settling in Saline, Michigan in 1985. Donna always embraced the moves with grace and found true friendships along the way.

She was known for her quick wit and sense of humor. Sometimes it was subtle, but never spoken with the intent to hurt others. She could say the perfect thing at the perfect time and in a manner that both surprised and delighted people. She was also known for her endless patience, unconditional love, and optimistic personality. Donna was an amazing example of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in her words and actions. She would often teach her grandchildren that because they are a child of God their worth came with them to earth. There are many fond memories of her loving car ride pep-talks, which always reminded those who heard that they were loved and cared for by her and our Heavenly Father.

Some of the jobs she held outside of the home were: a teacher's aide, Meals on Wheels volunteer, and finally as an executive assistant. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and did volunteer service in many capacities throughout her life, including working in the temple, and with the women’s, youth and children’s organizations. However, Donna always said her most important job was being a wife and mother at which she excelled. Together, Donna and Arlan were examples of how to have a loving marriage and family, how to work hard, to forgive and forget, to sacrifice for a greater cause and most importantly to hold fast to our testimony of the redeeming power of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Donna is survived by her beloved dog Roxie of Saline, Michigan, her sister Judy Farnsworth of Show Low, Arizona, her four children and their spouses as well as her pride and joy, her nineteen grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren!

Brian (Christy) Beebe of Herriman, Utah: Cambria (Alan) Godfrey of Kansas City, Missouri, Taylor, Chante, Chandler, Issac, Ashlyn & Greyson Beebe.

Denise (Mark) Marshall of South Jordan, Utah: Makayla, Bailee, Chloe, Paige (Serving as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Thailand, Bangkok Mission) & Tyler Marshall.

Lance (Rebecca) Beebe of Highland, Utah: Carter, Talon & Samantha Beebe.

Shannon (Carlos) Leon of Saline, Michigan: Victoria (Gabe) Valley of Rosharon, Texas, Allie (Jorgen) Andersen of Rexburg, Idaho, Cordelia (Serving as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in the Newport Beach, California Mission), & Harrison Leon.

Great-grandchildren: Ryree, Jet, and Loxley Godfrey and Baby boy Valley due January 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Arlan Beebe, her sister Colleen Marie Farnsworth, her parents and grandparents.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Saline. Funeral Services will be held at the Church at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow the service and will be held in the Marble Park Cemetery in Milan, MI. The funeral service will be live streamed. Please click on the link to join the service https://zoom.us/j/93748838006 In lieu of flowers, Donna and her family would appreciate that readers pay it forward and perform a random act of kindness. Monetary donations to her granddaughter, Paige Marshall’s mission fund can be made at: https://id.churchofjesuschrist.org/ ward number 269107 Monetary donations can also be made to: Rinne Lewy Body Dementia Initiative at UM To leave a memory you have of Donna, to sign her guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.