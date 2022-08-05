Saline Firefighters Rescue 4 Cats, Prevent Garage Fire from Spreading to Home in York Township

The Saline Area Fire Department rescued four house cats and prevented a garage fire from spreading to the attached house in York Township Thursday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home on the 300 block of Warner Place around 9:15 p.m. They found flames through the roof and it was reported that there were four cats in the home.

"Crews were about to knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading into the home," Fire Chief Jason Sperle said.

Firefighters located the four cats who were experiencing difficulty breathing. Firefighters and EMTs from Huron Valley Ambulance provided oxygen to the cats using a pet mask.

"All cats look to be in stable condition," Chief Sperle reported.

Sperle said the cause of the blaze is under investigation but the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

The Saline Area Fire Department was assisted with tankers by Pittsfield, Milan, and Manchester Township fire departments. Huron Valley Ambulance provided medical stand-by and assisted with the medical care of the cats. Ann Arbor City Fire Department responded to multiple other calls in the area while crews were on the scene of the fire.