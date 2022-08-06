The Manchester Community Fair, Chelsea Community Fair, and Saline Community Fair are pleased to present our “Three Fairs in Three Weeks” promotion in 2022. Visit at least two of the community fairs in Washtenaw County and receive a stamp for attending, and then turn this ticket in at the Saline Community Fair by September 4th at 5 p.m. to be entered in a drawing for prizes. There will be a drawing for those who visit two fairs, and a separate drawing for those who visit all three community fairs. The drawings will be held on Sunday, September 4th at the Saline Community Fair. The tickets and stamps will be available at the entry gates of the Manchester Community Fair and the Chelsea Community Fair.

Each of the fairs will feature many wonderful events from animal shows, carnivals, youth recognition, demolition derbies, tractor pulls, children’s day events, and special events for ladies and seniors.

To see what each fair has planned for this summer you can visit their websites or Facebook pages. Don’t delay though, the Manchester Community Fair begins on August 9.

The Manchester Community Fair, August 9 – 13, 2022, (www.manchesterfair.org)

The Chelsea Community Fair, August 23 – 27, 2022, (www.chelseafair.org)

The Saline Community Fair, August 31 – September 4, 2022, (www.salinefair.org)

Make your plans now to spend some of your summer visiting 2 or 3 of these wonderful Washtenaw County Community Fairs and enter for a chance to win a prize.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Cindy Radak at cindyfair2013@yahoo.com