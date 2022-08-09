Saline Planners Grant Conditional Recommendation for Marijuana Retail Center

The Saline planning commission voted to recommend a special land use and preliminary site plan for a medical retail center at 465 E. Michigan Ave., the current home of the Come Dancing studio.

The planning commission met July 27. Oudia Abdulnoor of Green Trend, Inc., applied to the city for a special land use and preliminary site plan approval for remodeling the 4,131-square-foot facility in the shopping plaza, which is also home to a discount store, thrift store, pizza restaurant, micro-brewery and music store.

Green Trend, Inc. is based in Bloomfield Hills Michigan. Mike Abdulnoor, agent for Green Trend, is CEO of MHS Group, which operates hotels in Southeast Michigan.

The property is still owned by Jaster Corp., also of Bloomfield Hills.

The planning commission voted to recommend both the special land use and preliminary site plan approval to Saline City Council - with several conditions.

City planners were scheduled to meet Aug. 10 to discuss a special land use and preliminary site plan remodeling application for a 1,760-square-foot facility at 813 W. Michigan Ave. Martin Stoneman of Farmington Hills-based Compassionate Advisors, LLC, wishes to open a medical marijuana provisioning center in Suite B, between the dance studio and party store.

It appears that planners will not consider that application until the Aug. 24 meeting to provide more time to review a traffic and parking study.