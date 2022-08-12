What to do in Saline - Friday, Aug 12 - Friday, Aug 19

It's Summerfest weekend in Saline and the weather's going to be great! Here's what's on our calendar!

...

17 events this week on our calendar: Friday, Aug 12 - Friday, Aug 19

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline Summerfest - Fri Aug 12 5:00 pm

Saline Summerfest! Friday, August 12-Saturday, August 13. Friday's schedule:5:00pm – Beer Tent and Food Vendors Open

Welcome Message from Mayor Marl

6:00-7:15pm – Local Dance Groups incl. Dance Steps Studio; Saline Twirlettes; Dance Alliance

7:15-8:00pm – Earth Angels

7:00-10:30pm – Family Fun at Henne Field (Movie in the park, Sing 2, starts at 9:00pm)

8:00-11:00pm – 50 Amp Fuse (Earth Angels during Break)

[more details]

Saline Summerfest - Sat Aug 13 8:00 am

Downtown Saline

7:30am – Gates open for Car Show participants

8:30am-10:30am – Summerfest 5K

8:30am-4:30pm – 3 on 3 Soccer Tournament

9:00am-2:00pm – Electric Vehicle Show

9:00am-3:30pm – Car Show

9:30am-2:00pm – Volleyball Tournament

10:00am-4:00pm – Arts & Craft Show

12:00pm – Beer Tent and Food Vendors Open

12:00-1:00pm – Ann Arbor School of Rock

1:00pm – Miss Saline Pageant

2:00-3:00pm – KungFu Diesel (at the Car Show on N Ann Arbor St.)

4:00-5:00pm – DnR Music

4:30pm – “Chalk the Street” (N. Ann Arbor St… [more details]

Saline Field Hockey Car Wash - Sat Aug 13 10:00 am

Liberty School

Have a car in need of a scrub? The Saline Field Hockey team will host a crash wash from 10 a.m. to noon at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St.

Proceeds from the event are being donated to the Erica Reilly Scholarship which helps Saline field hockey seniors pay for college. [more details]

Salty Summer Sounds Concert: Saline Fiddlers - Thu Aug 18 7:00 pm

Downtown Saline

The Salty Summer Sounds concert series wraps up with our very own Saline Fiddlers. Saline's famous youth fiddle, vocal and dance group bring their top-tapping, smile-inducing Americana to downtown Saline. [more details]

Other Events

Mayor's Senior Conference at SASC - Fri Aug 12 8:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Mayor's Senior Conference at Saline Area Senior Center. August 12, 8:30 AM-1PM. Free breakfast (sponsored by StoryPoint) and lunch (sponsored by EHM Senior Solutions and Mayor Marl). Pre-registration is required. 90 spots available. Call 734-429-9274 to register, or visit: salineseniors.org [more details]

US12 Heritage Yard Sale 8/12-8/13 - Fri Aug 12 9:00 am

Rentschler Farm

August 12-13, 9AM-5PM. Antiques, crafts and collectibles. For more info, call 734-944-0442 or visit www.salinehistory.org [more details]

Artsy Afternoon - Fri Aug 12 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a fun, creative, artsy afternoon. Create art, moving through stations at your own pace. Dress for a mess. No artistic experience required. Ages 6-11.

No registration required. [more details]

Movie in the Park at Henne Field: SING 2 - Fri Aug 12 6:30 pm

Henne Field

SING 2 Movie in the Park at Henne Field, Friday, August 12. Activities start at 6:30, movie begins at sundown. [more details]

Saline Summerfest 5K - Sat Aug 13 8:30 am

August 13 at 8:30am. Race begins at Saline City Hall, 100 N. Harris St. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/SALINE/SalineSummerfest5k [more details]

Kung Fu Diesel at Saline Summerfest - Sat Aug 13 2:00 pm

Kung Fu Diesel will perform at Saline Summerfest on Saturday, August 13 from 2PM-3PM at the car show on N. Ann Arbor St. [more details]

Local Heroes at Saline Summerfest - Sat Aug 13 8:00 pm

Local Heroes will perform at Saline Summerfest on Main Stage, Saturday, August 13 from 8PM-11PM. [more details]

Mixed Media Art with Katherine Downie at SASC - Mon Aug 15 2:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Mixed Media Art with Katherine Downie. August 15, August 22, and August 29. 2:30-4PM. $63/member. Register at salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Stitches & Knots: Knitting and Crochet - Mon Aug 15 6:30 pm

Saline

Join us every third Monday evening for a knitting and crochet group! All skill levels welcome - if you have learned the basics and want tips, or if you are experienced and want some company while you create, this is the group for you. This is an informal and welcoming group and a chance to meet others that share an interest in fiber arts.

Registration required. Can't join us in person? Join us on Zoom!

[more details]

Medicare Scholar Education Seminar - Tue Aug 16 11:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Medicare Scholar Education Seminar with presenter Monica Ross-Williams. August 16, 11AM-12:30. Free to members. For more info or to register, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Electing Presidents with Professor Bruce Zellers - Wed Aug 17 11:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Learn the history of electing presidents with Professor Bruce Zellers of Wayne State University. Wednesday, August 17 at 11AM. Saline Area Seniors Center. Free to members. [more details]

Come As You Are Memory Cafe - Wed Aug 17 2:00 pm

Social Hall, Holy Faith Church

A Memory Café is a free informal event for any persons living with Memory Loss and families and friends. Its in hybrid format: in the room and on zoom. For more info and to get a zoom link, contact: Lori Venable ltvenable@att.net [more details]

LifeChoices Discovery Event presented by EHM Senior Solutions - Thu Aug 18 10:00 am

Ann Arbor Marriot Ypsilanti Eagle Crest

Free workshop and breakfast.Our membership program empowers you to maintain your independence, supported by a comprehensive team to help ensure your future care needs are met, when the time comes.

Benefits include home maintenance housekeeping, wellness services, your own personal advocate, transportation, care coordination and more.

Register at www.ehmss.org/events/ or call 734-679-0533.

[more details]

