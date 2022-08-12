Saline Summerfest Fun Returns This Weekend With Slight Changes

Organizers of Saline Summerfest have a weekend of fun in the sun planned for local residents and visitors.

Summerfest begins Friday afternoon in downtown Saline and continues Saturday, promising a weekend of music, food and drink, art, sports, kids stuff, classic cars and more.

One change people will notice right away is that South Ann Arbor Street will remain open for the duration of the event - due to the same firecode issues that moved the concert series to North Ann Arbor Street. The entertainment stage and beer tent will remain in the parking lot behind Benny's Bakery.

"The most obvious change is South Ann Arbor street will not be closed this year. Other than that, just some tweaks to events from past years," said Paul Hynek, a key organizer of the event, hosted by Picnic in the Park.

Friday's schedule will look familiar. The beer tent and food vendors open at 5 p.m. in the parking lot. Shortly after 5 p.m., Mayor Brian Marl will present opening remarks. Beginning at 6 p.m., dancers from Dance Steps Studio and Dance Alliance and performers from the Saline Twirlettes will perform.

Meanwhile, around 7 p.m., the family fun at Henne Field begins. Saline Rec hosts Movie in the Park, showing Sing 2 - which should start at 9 p.m. Last year, there were games and goodies for the folks at Henne Field.

Around 7:15 p.m., back at the main stage, Earth Angels will perform. At 8 p.m., 50 AMP Fuse takes the stage.

There are some changes for Saturday's activities.

The annual car show, held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., is more of "cruise-in" event, Hynek said. The theme is "Cars Are The Stars." People are invited to park their ride and enjoy each other's treasures. The event is free and it's not a competition. There will be a 50/50 raffle in support of Saline Area Social Service. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. DJ Doug Gilson and Kung Fu Diesel will provide entertainment.

Also Saturday morning, the Friends of Saline Cross Country host the Saline Summerfest 5K starting at 8:30 a.m. at Saline City Hall (100 N. Harris St.). Race day registration and packet pick-up will be held at race headquarters at city hall from 7-8:15 a.m. The cost is $35.

The electric vehicle show takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot of Quantum Signal (the old Union School) on East McKay Street.

Saline FC is hosting 3-on-3 soccer tournament at Henne Field. There's a sand volleyball tournament at the Rec Center.

The Saline Summerfest Arts & Craft Show can be found on the path to Henne Field, near Quantum Signal (Union School), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

13 local young women will compete in the Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant at the main stage from 1-3 p.m.

There will be inflatables and other activities at the Summerfest SASS Field Day held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Henne Field.

Here's the complete Saturday lineup:

7:30am – Gates open for Car Show participants

8:30am-10:30am – Summerfest 5K

8:30am-4:30pm – 3 on 3 Soccer Tournament

9:00am-2:00pm – Electric Vehicle Show

9:00am-3:30pm – Car Show

9:30am-2:00pm – Volleyball Tournament

10:00am-4:00pm – Arts & Craft Show

12:00pm – Beer Tent and Food Vendors Open

12:00-1:00pm – Ann Arbor School of Rock

1:00pm – Miss Saline Pageant

2:00-3:00pm – KungFu Diesel (at the Car Show on N Ann Arbor St.)

4:00-5:00pm – DnR Music

4:30pm – “Chalk the Street” (N. Ann Arbor St.)

5:00-6:00pm – Jake Kershaw

6:00-7:00pm – KungFu Diesel

7:00-8:00pm – Jake Kershaw

7:00-11:00pm – Teen Block Party

8:00-11:00pm – Local Heroes