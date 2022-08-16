Husband and Father Dan Powers Worked in Corrections for 20 Years, Coached Football and Martial Arts

Dan Powers, age 67, of Saline, MI, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the University of Michigan Hospital.

He was born on February 8, 1955, in Ypsilanti, MI, the son of David V. and Berneda F. “Faye” (Ward) Powers. Dan graduated from Ypsilanti High School. He went on to briefly serve in the United States Navy after high school. Dan was married to Nancy Powers for 36 years.

He served the community by working for the Michigan Department of Corrections as an officer for nearly 20 years. He also trained many students in martial arts as he held a 6th degree black belt in Judo, and coached football for the Ypsilanti Braves. Dan’s love of athletics continues through his family as he was a constant supporter at his grandkids’ baseball and dance events.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy (Shreves) Powers, parents David and Faye Powers, sister Debbie (James) Charles, his children Stephanie (Michael) Schineman, Michael Powers, and Stacey (Eric) Newton, and his grandchildren, Abigail, Joshua, Emerson and one due soon. There are many extended family members and close friends that he cherished.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, MI. Visitation will continue on Friday, August 19, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting the funeral home’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the family, care of Nancy Powers, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To sign Dan’s guestbook, to leave a memory you have of him, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.