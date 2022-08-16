4 Saline High School Grads Earn American FFA Degree

Four Saline High School graduates have earned their American FFA Degrees.

Emily Finkbeiner, Kaitlyn Higgins, Sydney Masters and Annie Rothfuss will be awarded the American FFA Degree at the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October. The four young women will receive a certificate and the American FFA Degree key in honor of their accomplishments and dedication to FFA.

Less than one percent of FFA members are awarded the the degree, making it one of the organization's highest honors.

As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.

To be eligible to receive the American FFA Degree, members must meet qualifications such as receiving a State FFA Degree, holding active membership for the past three years, completing secondary instruction in an agricultural education program and operating an outstanding supervised agricultural experience program. Community service, leadership abilities and outstanding scholastic achievement are also required.

All applications are submitted to the National FFA Organization after approval of a member’s state association. After review by national staff, the National FFA Board of Directors approve qualified candidates to receive the American FFA Degree at the National FFA Convention & Expo.