Shannon Snyder, of EHM Senior Solutions Honored for Leadership

LeadingAge Michigan was pleased to honor Shannon Snyder from EHM Senior Solutions with the Leadership in Action Award at the 2025 Member Awards Gala on Tuesday, May 20.

The gala took place at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Each award winner was nominated by their peers and selected by an esteemed group of committee members from among many nominations across the state. Over 250 people gathered to celebrate the elite group of 26 award winners and recognize their collective achievements.

The Leadership in Action Award recognizes an individual whose actions and leadership have greatly enhanced the work environment within a member organization and the quality of life for residents in the entire community.

Shannon has demonstrated exceptional dedication to fostering a positive work culture, supporting her teams, and ensuring that residents and staff feel valued and supported. Her unwavering commitment to excellence, compassion, and teamwork makes her an exemplary leader within the organization. Shannon’s influence extends across all EHM Saline Communities, where she dedicates her time and energy to creating an environment where both residents and employees thrive. Shannon’s commitment to empowering her team inspires those around her to achieve excellence, cultivating a culture of continuous improvement and respect.

Shannon is actively engaged in rebuilding the workforce following the staffing crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic. She has earned the respect and admiration of her peers as well as her teams as a courageous and competent leader. Shannon Snyder’s commitment to her teams, her relentless pursuit of excellence, and her compassionate leadership exemplify the highest standards of leadership in action. Her influence resonates throughout our organization, and her contributions have profoundly strengthened EHM Senior Solutions.

LeadingAge Michigan extends a heartfelt congratulations to Shannon Snyder and EHM Senior Solutions for their continued excellence and mission-based care, as well as the quality work to better the lives of seniors in the state of Michigan! To learn more about the 2025 Member Awards Gala and other award honorees, review the 2025 Member Awards Gala Program or visit LeadingAge Michigan on YouTube.

