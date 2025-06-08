What's Going On With Saline's Manager Search? No Clear Indication on the Agenda.

Saline City Council was supposed to meet nearly two weeks ago to potentially make a decision on who it might hire as its next city manager.

That meeting was canceled due to conflicts, according to Mayor Brian Marl. And then the regularly scheduled Monday meeting, which was to have taken place last week, was moved as local officials entertained their guests from Lindenberg, Germany, one of Saline's sister cities.

Looking at the June 8 agenda, it's not easy to see where city council might address the issue.

Council will go into closed session to review attorney-client privileged information. But since that is followed by a "fire resolution" it appears it might be related to the fire department.

Here's what's on the agenda:

Council will consider spending $32,000 with Spicer Group for Saline River Dam engineering services.

On the consemt agenda there are items about Juneteenth and paying Plante Moran $100,000.

