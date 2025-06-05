Former Road Commission Superintendent Myron Anderson Had Unwavering Commitment to Helping Others

Myron “Mike” Rodney Anderson of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 30, 2025, surrounded by his loving family, after succumbing to injuries sustained from a fall.

Born on August 3, 1938, to the late Betty and Carl Anderson, Mike lived a life grounded in service, humility, and deep devotion to his family and community. On July 28, 1962, he married the love of his life, Shirley Chantelois, who preceded him in death in August of last year.

Mike is survived by his brothers Bruce and Mark Anderson; his sister Judy Anderson; his children Sheryl Northam (Walt), Steve Anderson (Lisa), and Scott Anderson (Laura); ten beloved grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sandra, his brother David, and his sister Dena.

Mike spent the majority of his career with the Washtenaw County Road Commission, where he worked diligently across numerous roles, eventually retiring as superintendent. Never one to remain idle, he later worked as a service technician at Ace Hardware, where he was known for his skill and willingness to help—repairing tools, assembling displays, and always lending a hand.

Mike's true legacy lies in his unwavering commitment to others. A devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he was deeply involved in the lives of his family, providing childcare, support, and unconditional love. He took immense pride in being present for every milestone, big or small.

Active throughout the Saline community, Mike dedicated his time to numerous causes, including Friends in Deed, the St. Louis Center, and many years as director of the local T-ball league. A lifelong and faithful member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, he served as an usher, volunteered at nearly every parish fish fry, and was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years, where he attained 4th Degree and held numerous leadership roles.

Mike enjoyed the simple pleasures in life: reading, working in his garage, and meticulously mowing his lawn. Yet, nothing brought him more joy than time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mike Anderson will be remembered as a man of quiet strength, tireless generosity, and a heart full of love for his family, friends, and community.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Sunday, June 15th from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Rosary and Chalice Presentation will take place at 5:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Monday, June 16th at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Inurnment in the St. Andrew Columbarium will take place following the Mass. A luncheon will also be held at the Church following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mike’s name may be made to the St. Louis Center, 16195 W Old US Hwy 12, Chelsea, MI 48118 or at https://stlouiscenter.org/give-here/donate/tributes/.

To leave a memory you have of Mike, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

