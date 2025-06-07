Saline Library Invites Patrons to “Color Our World”

“Color Our World” is the theme for this year’s summer reading program at Saline District Library. Beginning June 9 and running through August 9, library patrons are encouraged to register and track their reading for chances to win prizes.

For kids ages newborn to 12, one minute of reading equals one point. Children can also earn points by writing book reviews and completing missions. When readers have reached 750 points, they will receive a completion certificate. Prizes and brag tags will be awarded throughout the weeks.

Teen readers have two options. They can track their reading time, earning one point for every minute of reading. They can also track by the book, with each book equaling 100 points. Prizes will be awarded at 200, 500, and 1000 points, along with weekly drawings for participants. Each prize point equals one entry into the grand prize drawing on August 11.

Adult readers are also encouraged to participate. Adult patrons who read five books will get a prize. In addition, every book that is read is worth 100 points, and patrons will get an entry into the grand prize drawing for every 500 points earned. E-books and audiobooks also qualify. Magazine readers can count three magazines as one book.

Prizes have been sponsored by the Friends of the Library and will be awarded as local pick-ups only.

To register for Color Our World Summer Reading Program, visit: https://salinelibrary.readsquared.com/

