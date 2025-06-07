EHM Senior Solutions' Thomas Morales Wins Outstanding Mentor Award

LeadingAge Michigan was pleased to honor Thomas Morales from EHM Senior Solutions with the Outstanding Mentor Award at the 2025 Member Awards Gala on Tuesday, May 20.

The gala took place at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Each award winner was nominated by their peers and selected by an esteemed group of committee members from among many nominations across the state. Over 250 people gathered to celebrate the elite group of 26 award winners and recognize their collective achievements.

The Outstanding Mentor Award recognizes the efforts of an individual who works for the member organization and has mentored within the senior services field by nurturing and encouraging others, providing support and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Thomas demonstrates a thoughtful and proactive leadership style, setting high standards for himself and his team. His dedication to enhancing workflows, empowering staff, and advocating for quality care distinguishes him as an outstanding emerging leader in our organization. His innovative approach and willingness to improve processes ensure that his team operates more efficiently and effectively, allowing them to dedicate more time to patient-centered care. Thomas is well-spoken, highly engaged, and always willing to step up when needed, exemplifying a supportive and motivational leadership style that resonates with his team.

Thomas’s experience in various caregiving roles allows him to consider a holistic approach to care, and his empathy for each role in patient support enhances his leadership impact. Thomas’s dedication to learning and personal growth is evident through his initiatives to introduce efficiency-enhancing tools and his commitment to building a culture of collaboration and excellence.

LeadingAge Michigan extends a heartfelt congratulations to Thomas Morales and EHM Senior Solutions for their continued excellence and mission-based care, as well as the quality work to better the lives of seniors in the state of Michigan! To learn more about the 2025 Member Awards Gala and other award honorees, review the 2025 Member Awards Gala Program or visit LeadingAge Michigan on YouTube.

