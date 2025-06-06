Saline Community Education Programs Continue The Fun and Learning Into The Summer

School’s out for summer! But that doesn’t mean the learning and fun has to end. Saline Community Education programs offer many options for local youth to explore. Here are some camps, classes and workshops to keep the kids active and engaged all summer long.

For the artists

Pen and Ink Watercolor Journal Class

Ages 11-17, Saturday mornings from 11AM-1PM

Basic Drawing for Kids

Ages 6-11. Saturday mornings 9:30AM-10:30AM

The Art of Dynamic Character Illustration

Ages 11-17, Saturday mornings, 11AM-12:15PM

Summer Drawing Workshops

Coconuts and Crowns, a Polynesian Adventure

Ages 6-10, Monday-Friday, June 23-27, 10AM-1PM

STEAM ‘n’ Up Summer

Ages 6-11, Monday-Friday, July 21-25, 10AM-1PM

Fashionista Anime/Manga

Ages 6-11, Monday-Friday, July 28-August 1, 10AM-1PM

Broadway Bootcamp

Grades 1-9, Monday-Friday, June 16-20, 9am-3PM

Magic and Mystic Arts

Grades 2-4, Monday-Friday, July 7-11 and July 14-18, 9 AM-12 PM

Grades 5-8, Monday-Friday, July 7-11 and July 14-18, 1PM-4PM

For the scientists

Chess Lions Summer Camp

Grades K-8, Monday-Friday, half day and full day camps beginning June 9.

Mad Science: Digging Dinos and More

Ages 4-10, Monday-Friday, June 16-20, 9AM-12PM

Mad Science: Secret Agent Lab

Ages 5-12, Monday-Friday, June 16-20, 1PM-5PM

Mad Science: Science in Motion

Ages 5-12, Monday-Friday, July 7-11, 1PM-5PM

Mad Science: NASA Academy

Ages 5-12, Monday-Friday, July 7-11, 8AM-12PM

For the athletes

Baton Twirling and Dance Camp

Ages 5 and up, Monday-Thursday, June 16-19, 9AM-12PM

Flow2Grow Youth Yoga and Creative Arts

Ages 5-12, Saturdays, June 28-August 2, 10AM-12PM

Middle School Cross Country Conditioning

Girls grades 6-8, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, July 7-August 7, 7:30AM-9Am

Boys grades 6-8, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, June 23-July 31, 8AM-9:30AM

K-8 Summer Tennis Lessons

Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Thursdays beginning June 19

Jr Hornet Sideline Cheer

Grades 3-5, Monday-Thursday, August 11-October 27, 5:30PM-7PM

Middle School Sideline Cheer

Grades 6-8, Monday-Thursday, August 4-October, 6:30PM-8PM

Sports Camps

Camps are a great way for Saline students to try a sport that they may want to participate in during the school year. Camps run throughout June and July, with various times, locations and ages. Camps include tennis, LaCrosse, field hockey, rowing, cross country, softball, baseball, basketball, football, cheerleading, volleyball, and soccer.

For enrichment and career exploration

Baking FUNdamentals

Grades 3-5, Monday-Friday, July 7-11, 9AM-3PM

Baking Bootcamp

Grades 6-12, Monday-Friday, July 14-18, 9AM-3PM

Intro to Fiddling

Grades 6-8, Monday-Thursday, August 4-7, 9AM-12PM

How to be a Great Babysitter

Ages 11 and up, Thursday, July 31, 10AM-2PM

AccelerateKID Duo Tech Summer Camps

Grades 6-8, Monday-Thursday, June 9-12 ans June 16-19, 9AM-3PM

CAD for Beginners

Grades 6-9, Monday-Thursday, July 21-24, 10AM-2PM

Intro to Imaging, a Beginner’s Guide to Graphic Design and Photography

Grades 6-8, Monday-Friday, July 7-11, 9AM-3PM

For the Preschoolers

Safety Town offers four sessions of weekly programs beginning June 17 for children entering young 5s, Kindergarten and First Grade.

For more information on programs, visit: https://www.salineschools.org/extracurriculars/saline-community-education/ or call Saline Community Education at 734-401-4020.

