Saline Community Education Programs Continue The Fun and Learning Into The Summer
School’s out for summer! But that doesn’t mean the learning and fun has to end. Saline Community Education programs offer many options for local youth to explore. Here are some camps, classes and workshops to keep the kids active and engaged all summer long.
For the artists
Pen and Ink Watercolor Journal Class
Ages 11-17, Saturday mornings from 11AM-1PM
Basic Drawing for Kids
Ages 6-11. Saturday mornings 9:30AM-10:30AM
The Art of Dynamic Character Illustration
Ages 11-17, Saturday mornings, 11AM-12:15PM
Summer Drawing Workshops
Coconuts and Crowns, a Polynesian Adventure
Ages 6-10, Monday-Friday, June 23-27, 10AM-1PM
STEAM ‘n’ Up Summer
Ages 6-11, Monday-Friday, July 21-25, 10AM-1PM
Fashionista Anime/Manga
Ages 6-11, Monday-Friday, July 28-August 1, 10AM-1PM
Broadway Bootcamp
Grades 1-9, Monday-Friday, June 16-20, 9am-3PM
Magic and Mystic Arts
Grades 2-4, Monday-Friday, July 7-11 and July 14-18, 9 AM-12 PM
Grades 5-8, Monday-Friday, July 7-11 and July 14-18, 1PM-4PM
For the scientists
Chess Lions Summer Camp
Grades K-8, Monday-Friday, half day and full day camps beginning June 9.
Mad Science: Digging Dinos and More
Ages 4-10, Monday-Friday, June 16-20, 9AM-12PM
Mad Science: Secret Agent Lab
Ages 5-12, Monday-Friday, June 16-20, 1PM-5PM
Mad Science: Science in Motion
Ages 5-12, Monday-Friday, July 7-11, 1PM-5PM
Mad Science: NASA Academy
Ages 5-12, Monday-Friday, July 7-11, 8AM-12PM
For the athletes
Baton Twirling and Dance Camp
Ages 5 and up, Monday-Thursday, June 16-19, 9AM-12PM
Flow2Grow Youth Yoga and Creative Arts
Ages 5-12, Saturdays, June 28-August 2, 10AM-12PM
Middle School Cross Country Conditioning
Girls grades 6-8, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, July 7-August 7, 7:30AM-9Am
Boys grades 6-8, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, June 23-July 31, 8AM-9:30AM
K-8 Summer Tennis Lessons
Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Thursdays beginning June 19
Jr Hornet Sideline Cheer
Grades 3-5, Monday-Thursday, August 11-October 27, 5:30PM-7PM
Middle School Sideline Cheer
Grades 6-8, Monday-Thursday, August 4-October, 6:30PM-8PM
Sports Camps
Camps are a great way for Saline students to try a sport that they may want to participate in during the school year. Camps run throughout June and July, with various times, locations and ages. Camps include tennis, LaCrosse, field hockey, rowing, cross country, softball, baseball, basketball, football, cheerleading, volleyball, and soccer.
For enrichment and career exploration
Baking FUNdamentals
Grades 3-5, Monday-Friday, July 7-11, 9AM-3PM
Baking Bootcamp
Grades 6-12, Monday-Friday, July 14-18, 9AM-3PM
Intro to Fiddling
Grades 6-8, Monday-Thursday, August 4-7, 9AM-12PM
How to be a Great Babysitter
Ages 11 and up, Thursday, July 31, 10AM-2PM
AccelerateKID Duo Tech Summer Camps
Grades 6-8, Monday-Thursday, June 9-12 ans June 16-19, 9AM-3PM
CAD for Beginners
Grades 6-9, Monday-Thursday, July 21-24, 10AM-2PM
Intro to Imaging, a Beginner’s Guide to Graphic Design and Photography
Grades 6-8, Monday-Friday, July 7-11, 9AM-3PM
For the Preschoolers
Safety Town offers four sessions of weekly programs beginning June 17 for children entering young 5s, Kindergarten and First Grade.
For more information on programs, visit: https://www.salineschools.org/extracurriculars/saline-community-education/ or call Saline Community Education at 734-401-4020.
