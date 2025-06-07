Dave Reid, Husband, Worked for Ford for 30 Years, Restored Corvettes, Loved Snowmobiling

It is with deep sorrow that I share the death of my husband Dave Reid, who passed away on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Dave was born on June 24,1953 to the late James F. Reid and Mary Ann (Irby) Reid, who survives. As an only child, Dave described himself as “fiercely independent”.

He graduated from Saline High School in 1971 and a year later started to work at Ford Motor Co. in Saline. He retired after 30 years and enjoyed a long retirement.

As a young man, Dave loved learning how things work and fixing things. He loved classic car restoration and at the age of 18 he purchased a 1962 Corvette. Having restored 5 Corvettes, he became known as “Corvette Man” in car show circles. Later in life, Dave enjoyed snowmobiling and motorcycle trips with friends. He traveled throughout the US and Canada. Dave loved spending time at his “Love shack” up north and was an avid morel mushroom hunter. As an early riser, Dave also volunteered his time to grind and brew coffee every day at two local coffee shops-the Drowsy Parrot and Carrigan’s Café. He made many friends through his time at coffee shop gatherings. Dave loved reading Clive Cussler books and anything related to history and the Civil War. He loved animals and was a generous supporter of organizations that rescued and cared for them.

Dave and I (Diane DeNio) met later in life and celebrated 31 wonderful years of marriage. Dave lived a full life-- grateful for family, friends and adventures. He had an amazing spirit. In the past year, Dave had numerous health challenges. He asked me to express his gratitude for the kindness and compassion of the Trinity Health and Arbor Hospice staff who treated him and the area first responders who cared for him in emergency situations.Rest in peace, Dave. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Per Dave’s request there will be no funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to The Creature Conservancy of Ann Arbor, 4940 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 or the Humane Society of Huron Valley, 3100 Cherry Hill Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. To leave a memory you have of Dave or to sign his online guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

