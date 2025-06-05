Lisa Bozzi Appointed Executive Director of Saline Area Chamber of Commerce

After three impactful years as Executive Director of the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC), Michelle Dugan is stepping down to follow a new calling in full-time ministry. She will begin serving as Director at Waters Edge Campground and Conference Center in Howell, Michigan.

“I loved engaging with people and demonstrating the value that the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce offers to our members and community,” said Dugan. “The only reason I left at the three-year mark - when our plans were originally set for five - was because I received a clear call into ministry. I’m incredibly grateful for the relationships built during my time at SACC and look forward to continuing to support business and community efforts in new ways.”

The SACC Board has appointed Lisa Bozzi as the new Executive Director. Bozzi is no stranger to the Chamber or the Saline community - she has previously served as Chamber President and as Co-Chair of the Community Events Committee. She has worked as the Executive Office Coordinator at Liebherr Gear and Automation Technologies in Saline since 2017.

“We wish Michelle the very best as she pursues her passion in ministry. She brought a wealth of experience to the Chamber world,” said the Chamber President, Molly Luempert Coy. “We are excited to have Lisa Bozzi as our new Executive Director. Having served as past President and Community Events Co-Chair, she brings tremendous professionalism and organization to the team. Lisa is also local to Saline - a friendly face who is deeply connected within our community.”

Lisa Bozzi said she was grateful for the chance to continue building current relationships and start new ones.

“Michelle’s guidance and experience was beneficial to the chamber, board and community. I appreciate her efforts and look forward to future community and business endeavors,” Bozzi said.

Lisa Bozzi officially steps into the role this month and will begin working closely with Chamber members and partners to continue advancing the mission of SACC.

For more information, visit www.salinechamber.org.

