Rentschler Farm Gardens Dedicated in Recognition of Taylor Jacobsen Saturday

The public is invited to join the Saline Area Historical Society as it dedicates the Taylor Jacobsen Memorial Garden at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Rentschler Farm Museum.

The long-time Saline Area Schools art teacher and community dynamo died at the age of 84 of pancreatic cancer. in 2021.

Jacobsen volunteered for many community organizations, including the Saline Area Historical Society, which operates the Rentschler Farm Museum, where he helped care for the gardens and the animals.

The museum is located at 1265 E. Michigan Ave.