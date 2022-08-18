Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic Play Salty Summer Sounds Finale Thursday

The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic play Thursday night in the Salty Summer Sounds concert series finale.

The Fiddlers, Saline's famous touring youth group, have been busy since returning from their tour, playing in Plymouth, Milan and here in town at the library and at Mill Pond Park during the Saline Celtic Festival.

Thursday's free concert begins at 7 p.m. on North Ann Arbor Street, in front of Bill's Barbershop, Enchanted Oven and McPherson Local.

the Salty Summer Sounds concert series is presented by Saline Main Street and the Ann Arbor-Saline Music Center.