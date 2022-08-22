Saline Kicker Riley Behrman Starts Fundraiser to Kick Pediatric Cancer

Is Riley Behrman a placekicker moonlighting as a soccer goalie or vice versa? However, you see it, the Saline High School senior plans to put his talents to greater use this fall.

Behrman has launched the Hornets Kicking Cancer campaign.

Behrman is asking people to pledge money for every extra point he kicks for the Hornet football team this year.

He hopes to kick 50 extra points and raise $1200 in the fight against pediatric cancer.

“Everyone, young and old, has been touched by cancer. This is just something small that I can do to help, even if it’s just a little bit,” Behrman said. “And it will give me a little bit more motivation to make my kicks.”

You can donate online at Behrman’s donation page on Alexslemonade.org. At the page, you can pledge donations per kick, or just donate a one-time or monthly amount.

17,000 children are diagnosed with cancer annually in the US and every year, 1,800 kids die as a result of the illness.

Riley Behrman dives to stop a shot Saturday at Plymouth-Canton.