GOLF: Saline Girls 2nd at Tecumseh Invitational

The Saline varsity girls golf team finished second in the Tecumseh Invitational Monday.

Grace Celso finished tied for third and Laura Swanger was tied for eighth as both made the all-tournament team.

"The course played tough for the girls but they hung in there and almost pulled out the win coming up just 3 shots short. It was a great experience for all the players and hopefully some good learning took place," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said.

Shelby Dahms, Sophie Elston and Grace Warren also helped the team secure the runner-up finish with their play.

Both Elston and Warren shot career lows.

Grace Warren tees off.

Sophie Elston had a career-low outing.