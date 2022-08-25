Saline Community Fair Admission Specials

The 2022 Saline Community Fair will be held August 31 to September 4, with several pre and post fair activities also. All the favorite fair activities will be at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds for you to enjoy – the animal shows and auction, exhibits, school competitions, drag racing, a rodeo, tractor pulls, auto cross derby, musical groups, special days and programs, bicycle drawings, rides, games, magic and all the wonderful kinds of fair food, from carmel corn to hand dipped ice cream, and much more.

The fair officially opens at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31. Admission is $5 for anyone age 11 and up. BUT, anyone wearing SALINE SCHOOL GEAR receives free admission to the fair all day on Wednesday. The Inclusion Day program is also held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special needs friends and one helper will be admitted free until 2 p.m. and can ride selected rides for free from noon to 2 p.m.

On Thursday, September 1 admission is $7 for ages 11 and over. On Friday, September 2 senior citizens age 65 and over are free until 1 p.m.; anyone wearing SALINE SCHOOL GEAR will pay $5 admission to the fair (a $2 discount throughout the day) and admission is $7 for others ages 11 and over. Admission on Saturday, September 3 is $7 for ages 11 and over, but in honor of Heroes’ Day any military, first responders and health care workers will be admitted free when they show their credentials. Sunday, September 4 is the last day of the fair, with $7 admission for ages 11 and over. On Labor Day, the carnival will be offering rides from 1-6 p.m.

Parking is free. Track events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are an additional admission of $5 at the track entrance for ages 6 and over. Carnival rides are not included in the admission charge and prices and online ticket specials can be found at www.elliottsamusements.com. Presale specials are available until August 30th at 11:59 p.m.

Go Hog Wild at the Saline Community Fair August 31-September 4, 2022. For a complete schedule and detailed information visit www.salinefair.org.