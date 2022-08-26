GOLF: Saline Varsity Splits with Lincoln, Adrian; JV Gets 2 Wins

The Saline varsity golf team split their SEC match with Adrian and Lincoln Thursday at Brookside Golf Course.

Saline shot 184 to defeat Lincoln by two. But Adrian's 179 defeated Saline by five.

The Hornets wore pink to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak wasn't thrilled with the loss, but she's happy with her team's effort.

"I hate to lose but I know the girls are working hard and trying their best. Every day we have to get better and see where that takes us," she said.

Leading the way for Saline was Grace Celso, who shot a 38. Celso parred seven of nine holes and won her match against Adrian while tieing her Lincoln opponent.

"I was happy for Grace Celso today as she played really well. She is coming off a season of injury and is working to regain her form and she is doing a great job of it. I think every time she tees it up, she gains more confidence," coach Debbie Williams Hoak said.

Laura Swanger shot a 47.

Jordan Wickham shot a 48.

Grace Warren shot a career-low 51.

" Grace Warren also had a career-low which is great to see the improvement," coach Williams-Hoak said.

Katie Brodsky shot a 55 and Sophie Elston shot 61.

The junior varsity team defeated Adrian and Lincoln, shooting 269. All five players had career-lows or had major improvements on recent outings. Mady Raupp shot 59 - 11 strokes better than Tuesday. Lexi Speicher shot a career-low 65. Devin Mulligan shot 71 - eight better than her previous best. Shannon Tangey and DNiya Stefson shot 74 and 75, respectively, as they completed their first competitive rounds as Hornets.

"JV Coach Laura Wilcznski is so proud of these girls for their effort and enthusiasm and is very excited for the successes these girls will have," Williams-Hoak said.

On Tuesday, Saline shot 204 at Washtenaw Golf Club to beat Pinckney by 30 but fall to Pioneeer by 11. Celso was the low Hornet with a 42. Wickham (49), Brodsky (career-low 56), Swanger (57), Elston (career-low 58) and Raupp (70) golfed for the Hornets.

"The girls had a tough time out there on Tuesday. We have to get better but the neat thing is that these girls are so willing to do the things that will make them better. We just have to keep plugging away," Williams-Hoak said about Tuesday's match. The JV team lost to Pioneer and Pinckney . Speicher was the low Hornet, followed by Chloe Mondloch and Devin Mulligan.

