Vietnam Veterans of America Host Pig Roast Sunday at Saline American Legion

The Charles S. Kettles Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 310 hosts its 19th annual pig roast takes place Sunday at the Saline American Legion Post 322, 320 W. Michigan Ave., in Saline.

The VVA will serve smoked pork, homemade cole slaw, baked beans, apple sauce, a roll and dessert. Dinner is served from noon to 5 p.m.

Meal tickets are $15 or $5 for kids (ages 6-12). Children under 6 eat free,

A DJ will play music from noon to 4 p.m. and local band Sea Monsters play from 4-6 p.m.

For the kids, the VVA will serve hot dogs (for the kids who don't want pork) and provide face painting.

Funds from the dinner will help the VVA fund local causes including events for hospitalized veterans, Thanksgiving dinner for Dawn Farms residents and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.