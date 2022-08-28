Traditional and New Activities at Saline Community Fair

The 2022 Saline Community Fair will feature many traditional activities as well as several new ones throughout the fair week, August 31 – September 4. There are also pre fair activities on August 29 and 30, and rides only on September 5. The fair is held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor. There is an exciting line-up of entertainment all week. Check out all the details at www.salinefair.org. This article will also give you some of the highlights of the fair so you can plan which day(s) you want to attend.

The entering of exhibits takes place today, Monday, August 29 from 4-8 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 30 from 9 a.m. until noon. The fair book is again digital this year and can be found online. Anyone interested is invited to enter exhibits and there are a variety of categories to enter. The Boys and Girls Pet Show and the Decorated Bicycle Contest will be held at the fairgrounds on August 30th with sign up beginning at 6 p.m. and the judging beginning at 6:30 p.m. Youth ages up to 16 may participate and all pets are to be on a leash or in a cage. The goat judging will begin at 6 p.m.

Saline Schools Day is August 31 and there are several special events and admission perks. Anyone wearing Saline School Gear will be admitted free all day long.

The pig, feeder calf, rabbit, steer, poultry, and lamb judging will take place throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. Returning for a fourth year is the Inclusion Day special where our special needs friends and their helper will receive free admission on Wednesday until 2 p.m. and there will also be free selected rides for them from 12 to 2 p.m. Each day will feature three shows of The Comedy Farm Magic Review. Late afternoon and evening activities include a Saline Alumni Gathering, the South & West Washtenaw Consortium Student Organizations Showcase, the introduction of three recipients of the Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship, the announcement of the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards, and the Saline Schools Ag Olympics. The Cement Slab Tractor Pull will take place on the track in front of the grandstand throughout the day and evening. What a great day at the fair!

Thursday, September 1 is Children’s Day. There will be special activities from 10 a.m. to noon. These include Touch a Truck, a magic show at 11 a.m. followed by balloon twisting, Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Agriculture Activities, and the Adventures in Agriculture Barn. All rides will open at 2 p.m. Rounding out the activities on Thursday are the Jr. Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. and the KOI Drag Racing, also beginning at 7 p.m. in front of the grandstand.

Friday, September 2 is Seniors Day and Ladies’ Day and features special admission prices for senior citizens who are free until 1 p.m. Another Admission Perk for Friday is that anyone wearing Saline School Gear will receive a $2 discount, paying $5 admission. The day starts off with a Euchre tournament at 9:00 a.m., the Draft Horse Pull at 10 a.m. and Barn Games for Ages 2 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bricktown Lego Display will be built throughout the day on Friday and then on display the remainder of the fair. The Ladies’ Day program and Recognition of Senior Citizens also begins at 1 p.m. and the RFD Boys will be providing the entertainment. The second annual Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year contest had over 20 entries and the top five dogs are now competing for the People’s Choice Award. The top five dogs will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. The 2022 Saline’s Got Talent Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will offer great awards. (Pre-registration required). The grandstand show on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will feature the Super Kicker Rodeo along with singer DeWayne Spaw. The Master Livestock Showman Contest, will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 3 is Heroes’ Day/Family Day, with Military, First Responders, and Health Care Professionals admitted free with credentials. The Youth Dairy Show will begin at 10 a.m. The Heroes’ Day program begins at noon and will include a light lunch and entertainment by The Muniz Family Band. A Pedal Power Pull for both youth and adults will begin at noon and the Antique Tractor Pull and Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Truck Pull starts off the grandstand events at 10 a.m. The evening grandstand show is the Super Stock and Modified Tractor and Truck Pull which begins at 7 p.m. At the other end of the fairgrounds under the open pavilion, fairgoers can enjoy the Ann Arbor Saline Music Center Rocks! performances from 6-8 p.m. Another full day of family fun.

Sunday, September 4 is Agriculture Day and starts off with Compact Tractor Pulling at 11 a.m. The Taste of Agriculture will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and all youth who complete their Ag Passport will be entered to win a bicycle. Washtenaw County Farm Bureau will also have a special safety display during this time. The Car and Tractor Show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. and entry forms are available on the fair website. There are also antique tractors on display throughout fair week. The Huron Valley Harmonizers will be strolling the fairgrounds from 2-4 p.m. and performing for the fair visitors. There will also be a Llama Show Exhibition beginning at 4 p.m. in the small arena. Saline’s own Fiddlers Philharmonic will take the stage and perform at 5 p.m. The fun and excitement continues at 7 p.m. at the grandstand with the USA Auto Cross Championship Derby. The Bicycle drawing will be held at 7 p.m. followed by other drawings at 8 p.m. All exhibits will be released at 9 p.m. Seventeen bikes will be given away to lucky winners. Entry forms can be deposited throughout fair week in corresponding containers located with the bikes in Building D (new location) on the fairgrounds. The forms are on the website and available at local sponsors and at the fair. Winners do not need to be present.

There are many other activities taking place throughout the week. In addition to exhibits, inside and outside displays and animals, the Adventures in Agriculture Barn will be open all week and will provide fun for kids. Area businesses will have displays throughout the fairgrounds and there will be a variety of food booths. Elliott’s Amusements will provide the carnival rides throughout the week and pre-fair ride specials are available on their website at www.Elliottsamusements.com under the Saline Fair tab. Online presales of arm bands ends August 30 at 11:59 p.m. The Saline Community Fair and Elliott’s Amusements have also teamed up with the Saline District Library, the Milan Public Library and the Dexter District Library to provide free ride or concession coupons to those who are eligible for prizes by participating in their summer reading programs. Check with the libraries for details on the “Read to Ride” program.

On Monday, September 5 all the exhibits and displays will be gone, but a few activities will still take place. The Antique Tractor Cement Slab Pull will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the grandstand and carnival rides only will be open from 1 to 6 p.m.

Visit the fair website at www.salinefair.org for information on admission and ride prices, as well as specials for each day. Just click on the daily schedule of events for additional information on many of the activities. There is also the availability of a Fair Fun Pass which will cover general fair admission and admission to all grandstand events for fair week. Activity details and a complete schedule are also available on the website. The many volunteers who make the Saline Community Fair possible hope to see you at the fair. The Saline Community Fair also wishes to thank their many sponsors and partners for all their support and making the fair possible. Please check out the list of sponsors and find more information at www.salinefair.org, You may also follow us on face book at Saline Community Fair.

Be on the lookout for our fair mascot, Pickles the Pig. “Go Hog Wild” at the 2022 Saline Community Fair!