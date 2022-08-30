FOOTBALL: Saline Ranked 8th in Division 1 Coaches' Poll

Saline won their opening night game but fell three spots in the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association week one poll.

The Hornets were ranked fifth among Division 1 high school teams in the pre-season poll. Saline defeated Hudsonville 24-15 Friday. When the new MHSFCA poll came out today, Saline had fallen to sixth.

Belleville, a possible early round playoff opponent, ranks first.

The only other SEC Red team in the poll is Dexter, ranked fourth in Division 2.

Saline opens the SEC Red season on the road against a talented Huron River Rats team Thursday.