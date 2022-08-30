SOCCER: Rossi, Sifuna Each Score 2 as Saline Downs Pioneer

Senior Christian Rossi and sophomore Jaedyn Sifuna each scored twice as Saline defeated Pioneer, 6-4, in a high-scoring varsity boys' soccer contest.

Rossi added two more goals to his career tally - already the best in Saline High School boys' soccer history.

Seniors Isaac York and Luke Allen also scored for the Hornets.

Saline improved to 3-0 in the SEC Red and 4-2 overall.

Ann Arbor Pioneer fell to 1-1-1 in the SEC and 3-1-2 overall.

Saline hosts Bedford at 7 p.m., Sept. 1.