Saline Community Fair Officially Opens Today

Hundreds and hundreds of still exhibits were judged on Tuesday and everything is on display to be viewed. There were over 250 entries just in the baking classes this year. The fair officially opens today at 10 a.m. with Saline Schools Day. Anyone wearing Saline School Gear will be admitted free all day long. The pig, feeder calf, rabbit, steer, poultry, and lamb judging will take place throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. Returning for a fourth year is the Inclusion Day special where our special needs friends and their helper will receive free admission on Wednesday until 2 p.m. and there will also be free selected rides for them from 12 to 2 p.m. The Comedy Farm Magic Review Show will take place at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Late afternoon and evening activities include the Saline Alumni Gathering held in the tent overlooking the horse arena, the South & West Washtenaw Consortium Student Organizations Showcase, the introduction of the three recipients of the Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship at 5:30 p.m., the announcement of the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards, and the Saline Schools Ag Olympics. Don’t miss out on the fun activities that have been planned for the ag olympic teams. The Cement Slab Tractor Pull will take place on the track in front of the grandstand throughout the day and evening. The People’s Choice Dog of the Year voting ends tonight at midnight – don’t miss out on one more chance to cast your vote for your favorite dog.

Thursday, September 1 is Children’s Day. There will be special activities from 10 a.m. to noon. These include Touch a Truck, a magic show at 11 a.m. followed by balloon twisting, Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Agriculture Activities, and the Adventures in Agriculture Barn. All rides will open at 2 p.m. Rounding out the activities on Thursday are the Jr. Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. and the KOI Drag Racing, also beginning at 7 p.m. in front of the grandstand. This dirt drag racing event features a class for everything - if it has a motor and wheels they have a class for it. For details visit www.koidragracing.com. The Beer Barn will also be open Thursday evening from 5 to 11 p.m.

There are many other activities taking place throughout the week. In addition to exhibits, inside and outside displays and animals, the Adventures in Agriculture Barn is open all week and will provide fun for kids. Area businesses have displays throughout the fairgrounds and there are a variety of wonderful food booths. Elliott’s Amusements will provide the carnival rides throughout the week.

Visit the fair website at www.salinefair.org for information on admission and ride prices, as well as specials for each day. Just click on the daily schedule of events for additional information on many of the activities. The many volunteers who make the Saline Community Fair possible hope to see you at the fair. The Saline Community Fair also wishes to thank their many sponsors and partners for all their support and making the fair possible. Please check out the list of sponsors and find more information at www.salinefair.org. You may also follow us on face book at Saline Community Fair or call the Fair Office at 734-429-1131.

Be on the lookout for our fair mascot, Pickles the Pig. “Go Hog Wild” at the 2022 Saline Community Fair!