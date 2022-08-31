GOLF: Two Victories for Saline Varsity and JV Girls' Teams

The Saline High School varsity and junior varsity girls teams each picked up two wins Tuesday in Jackson

Saline's varsity team shot 200 - better than Huron by 12 and Jackson by 17. Grace Celso was the low Hornet, shooting 43. She won her match against Huron and was second to Jackson. Laura Swanger shot 51, Grace Warren and Jordan Wickham shot 53, Sophie Elston shot 55 and Kira Saponsky shot 56.

Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said the Hornets found a way to win despite not having a great day.

"The girls did not play their best today and the scores show it, but it was good enough to get two wins which is what you like to see. When you don't play your best and still win, it is a huge positive," Williams-Hoak said. "The girls were not happy with their performances which is good because they are even more motivated to get better now."

The JV team also picked up wins against Jackson and Huron. Lexi Speicher shot a career-low 64 to finish first and Devin Mulligan shot a career-best 66 to take third.

"It is so exciting to see these girls improving as quickly as they are. They are working hard, having success and having lots of fun," said Laura Wilczynski, coach of the Saline JV team.