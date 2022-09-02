Doug "Mac" McCormick, Husband and Father, Served in Marine Corps, Spent 45 Years in Trucking Industry

Douglas Roy "Mac" McCormick, age 82 passed away on Sunday, August 28 at his home. He was born in Ann Arbor on January 25, 1940 the son of Douglas C. and Anna (Salmon) McCormick. After graduating from Saline High School in 1958, Doug went on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corp, joining in 1958. Doug served for 4 years and 2 years Active Duty Reserves. He then went on to work as a long haul truck driver and salesman for Pabst Beer Brewery Products in Ann Arbor. Doug continued to work for various Teamster affiliated trucking companies for the next 45 years. In 2004 Doug and wife Sharron moved to Morehead City, NC. Doug especially enjoyed spending time with a select group of friends at their private coffee shop on the boardwalk on Atlantic Beach. In 2015 they returned to Michigan due to the death of his step-daughter Tammy Sudman Lynn and to care for their special needs granddaughter Lisa.

"If I had to do it all over again, there is little I would change. I had one Heck of a ride and man it was fun. If there is an afterlife, I will sorely miss Sharron and my family on earth."

Survivors include his beloved wife whom he had known since they were in diapers, Sharron Brock Sudman McCormick, sons Douglas K. (Mindy) McCormick, Michael Timothy (Dawn) McCormick, Patrick Kelly (LeAnn) McCormick, stepson Robert N. Sudman, five grandchildren Alicia, Ken, Scott, Jake, Joe and 3 great-granddaughters and brother Charles (Becky) McCormick. He was preceded in death by his parents Douglas and Anna, his brother Dennis Bruce McCormick and step-daughter Tammy Sudman-Lynn.

Burial will take place privately in the future and will be held in the Great Lakes National Cemetery located in Holly, Michigan. The family requests that no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers, Doug requested that an oak tree be planted in his name for all to enjoy. To leave a memory you have of Doug, to sign his guestbook, or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.