WATER POLO: Saline Splashes Chelsea, 16-7

The Saline varsity boys water polo team earned a 16-7 win at home to Chelsea Wednesday. It was Saline's first win of the season against six losses.

Ian Bosinger scored four goals and had four assists to lead the Saline attack. He also had a team-high five steals.

Ethan Bull and Gabriel Romero each scored three goals for the Hornets.

Chandler Edwards and Liam Russell each scored twice. Grand Pearson and Jonah Bentley scored for Saline.

Josiah Koch had three steals and Chandler Edwards had two.

Hunter Pearson made seven saves in goal. Jacob Clauser made four saves.

