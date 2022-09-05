GOLF: Saline JV Girls Split SEC Matches

The Saline junior varsity girls' golf team split a pair of SEC matches Friday at Monroe.

Saline bested Monroe, 207-214, but finished eight strokes back of Monroe.

The team was led by Devin Mulligan who shot her fifth consecutive career-low score.and finished second in the Monroe match and 3rd in the Bedford match.

Next for the Hornets was Chloe Mondloch who shot a career-low by 5 shots. Lexi Speicher was the third-place Hornet while then Lilly Jacobs, Shannon Tangney and Madylin Marshall all shot career lows for the Hornets.

Saline coach Laura Wilczynski said she was proud of the girls and the way they keep improving.

"It is so cool to see Bevin just keep getting better and better. Chloe played really well today and it was so great to see her have success and how happy she was. Her reaction and enthusiasm for her career low was a priceless moment to be part of. Lily, Shannon and Madylin also had some great moments on the course," Wilczynski said.

Coach Laura Wilcznski and Chloe Mondloch