Early Morning Fire Damages Home on McKay Street

An early morning fire damaged a home on East McKay Street early Monday.

Six people were in the home when one of the residents heard a "pop," became suspicious and then found the glow of fire in the back of their home. All escaped without injury.

"They're fortunate they caught it as early as they did, or the damage could have been much worse," Saline Captain Dan Speicher said.

Firefighters worked at the scene for 3 1/2 hours to put the fire out and minimize damage. Speicher estimated the damage at $50,000 or $60,000, noting damage to the roof and siding.

The cause is believe to be electrical, Speicher said.