175-Strong, The Saline Marching Band Brings Vintage Vinyl Tour Music to Hornet Stadium

The 175-member strong Saline High School Marching Band is rekindling the spirit of 1970s and 1980s rock and pop bands on Friday nights at Hornet Stadium.

This year's halftime show theme is Vintage Vinyl Tour and it features the music of still-touring bands who released music a half-century ago. The show features arrangements of Journey's Any Way You Want It, Toto's Africa, Earth Wind and Fire's In the Stone and Styx's The Best of Times.

Nate Lampman is Director of the Saline High School Marching Band.

Nate Lampman, the longtime Director of the marching band, said the marching band is responding to the early-year challenges and is excited about its halftime shows.

"We are off to a great start. We have lots of new members and everyone is working very hard," Lampman said. "The band is very excited about performing for the home crowd and supporting our amazing Hornet football team this fall.

SHS Marching Band Drum Major Kira Shaffer

The drum majors are Kira Shaffer and Julianna Combs, who were selected in June after auditioning.

SHS Marching Band Drum Major Julianna Combs fires up the band in the end zone.

Here are the section leaders:

Piccolo - Megan Socha

Megan Socha Clarinet - Meredith Makowski and Sophia Parisek

Meredith Makowski and Sophia Parisek Alto Sax - Caroline Pangilinan

Caroline Pangilinan Tenor Sax - Trinity Calleja

Trinity Calleja Trumpet - Andrew Height and Ian MacNaughton

Andrew Height and Ian MacNaughton Mellophone - Tess Sanderson

Tess Sanderson Trombone - David Franklin

David Franklin Baritone - Jordan Wright

Jordan Wright Sousaphone - Gavin Sykes

Gavin Sykes Drumline - Emily Marquardt

Emily Marquardt Colorguard - Evelyn Goerlitz

Evelyn Goerlitz Majorettes - Alexis Figueras

Here are the band's instructors/directors.

Nate Lampman, Director

Ben Reed, Assistant Director

Rebekah Allmand, Assistant Director

Scot Cannell, Assistant Director

Brandon Smith, Percussion Instructor

Laurie Dawson, Colorguard Instructor

Susan Usher, Majorette Instructor

Along with playing the halftime show, the Marching Band adds to the Friday night experience by playing the anthem and the Saline High School fight song. During the game, the band sits directly behind the north end zone, cheering on the Hornets.

The Saline High School Marching Band also performs in the Homecoming Parade, Holiday Parade and Memorial Day Parade.

Our photo gallery of the marching band's first performance can be found on our SmugMug page.