SWIM & DIVE: Hornets Win Every Event as Saline Girls Triumph Over Monroe

Saline won every event as the Hornets beat Monroe, 149-32, in girls' swim and dive action at Saline High School Thursday.

The Hornets were led by senior Samantha Bullard and junior Angelina Sanna. Each won two events individually and contributed to two winning relay teams. Bullard won the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly, while Sanna won the 200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle. Both swam on the winning 200-yard medley relay relay team and the 400-yard freestyle relay team.

Saline's A team win the 200-yard medley relay in 1:57.3 seconds. Megan Socha, Ellerie Brunty, Sanna and Bullard were on the winning team.

Sophomore Macy Ahrens won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:09.67. She was followed in by Izzy Whalen and Mora McGillicuddy.

Sanna's first win came in the 200-yard IM. She finished the race in 2:16.66. Socha was second and Alexandria Hartlem was third.

Bullard won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.4 seconds. Victoria Weeden was second and Sophia Parisek was third.

Saline's very deep diving team took the top eight scores. Alice English led the way with 245 points. She was followed by Ava Turner (226.45) and Lindi Jenkins (206.95).

Bullard's second individual win came in the 100-yard butterfly, which she swam in 1::00.48. Brunty and Catherine Su finished second and third.

Freshman Ana Sirbu won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.58. She was followed by Stefania Lopiccolo and freshman Alex Lillie.

Sanna's second win was in the 500-yard freestyle. Sanna completed the race in 5:20.31. Whalen and Weeden finished second and third.

Weeden, Lillie, Sophia Mattson and Mara McCellan finished first in the 200-yard freestyle.

In the backstroke, junior Nora McGillicuddy was first in 1:10.09. Lopiccolo and Parisek finished second and third.

Senior Megan Socha won the 100-breaststroke in 1:08.51 - earning her state cut. She was followed in by Brunty and Ahrens.

The team of Sanna, Bullard, Whalen and Ahrens won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:59.09.