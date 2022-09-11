Your Saline Weather Forecast for This Week
It's going to be a bit cooler this week! But expect sunny, clear skies for the Oktoberfest kickoff Friday!
Weather outlook for This Week!
Monday September 12
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 66° Low: 51° with a 65% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the SW.
Tuesday September 13
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 73° Low: 55° with a 51% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the WNW.
Wednesday September 14
Clear throughout the day.
High: 80° Low: 55° with a 5% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the NW.
Thursday September 15
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 78° Low: 57° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 7 mph winds from the ESE.
Friday September 16
Clear throughout the day.
High: 78° Low: 58° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 9 mph winds from the SSE.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.