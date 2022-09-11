Your Saline Weather Forecast for This Week

It's going to be a bit cooler this week! But expect sunny, clear skies for the Oktoberfest kickoff Friday!

Weather outlook for This Week!

Monday September 12

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 66° Low: 51° with a 65% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the SW.

Tuesday September 13

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 73° Low: 55° with a 51% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the WNW.

Wednesday September 14

Clear throughout the day.

High: 80° Low: 55° with a 5% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the NW.

Thursday September 15

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 78° Low: 57° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 7 mph winds from the ESE.

Friday September 16

Clear throughout the day.

High: 78° Low: 58° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 9 mph winds from the SSE.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.