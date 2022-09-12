CROSS COUNTRY: Rogan, Saline Girls Win Bret Clements Bath Invitational

BATH - Saline's varsity girls' cross country team finished first at the Bret Clements Bath Invitational Saturday.

Senior Mia Rogan won the race in a personal best 19:01.29 - 56 seconds faster than she ran the race last year.

The Hornets finished with 41 points - 40 better than second-place Skyline in this 11-team race.

Sophomore Sienna Snyder was sixth in 19:37.99. Sophomores Grace Roth and Abby Roth finished 9th and 10th in 19:45.1 and 19:47.48. Mackenzie Sellenraad, another member of the sophomore class, was 15th in 19:59 to complete the Hornet scoring. Aubrey Stager was 23rd and Corynn Gady was 28th.

In the boys' race, Saline took third with 81 points, behind Northville (32 points) and Skyline (74) points. The race was won by Northville's Brendan Herger, 19:46.05. Saline's fastest runner was Samuel Jackson, who was third in 16:03.03. He was followed to the finish line by Truman Johnson (4th, 16:05). Senior Jason Whitton (10th, 16:42), senior Andrew McNally (12th, 17:29.01) and senior Shane Pitcher (12th, 17:31) also finished in the scoring. Elijah Routson was 34th , Landon Wissink was 42nd and Brennan Larusso was 44th.

Saline also competed at the Rambling Rock Invitational at Willow Metropark. Saline's girls won yet another race. Senior Kiera Tuttle won the reserve race in 23:16. Carrie Schwartz, Kately Reading, Neva Rognes and Sienna Teri finished in the scoring.

The boys' took second in the reserve race with 59 points. Salem won with 23 points.

William Rosales was the fasted Hornet in 19"01.3) Colin Alexander, Mason Liepman, Saman Meschinchi and Collin Eckerman were also in Saline's scoring five.