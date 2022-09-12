Saline Area Schools District Announces Death of Teacher Trisca Beasley

The Saline Area Schools District Monday night announced the death of Trisca Beasley.

According to the announcement, Beasley died unexpectedly Sept. 12. She taught math for 21 years at Saline High School and was involved in many student activities, including volleyball and the Math Club. Beasley resided in Manchester, where she was once coach of the varsity volleyball team.

In a statement released by Saline Area Schools, Superintendent Dr. Steve Laatsch asked for the community to partner with the district during this difficult time.

“We hold our staff and their families in the highest regard, and our hearts and prayers go out to Ms. Beasley’s family. In sad times such as these, we come together as a community in support of the family, while respecting their privacy," Laatsch said.

Below is the announcement from Saline Area Schools.

As we grieve together, know that our foremost focus is on the emotional well-being of our students and staff. Saline Area Schools will share the news of Trisca’s passing with all high school students on Tuesday morning, September 13th. In addition, the district will provide counseling and extra support to students and staff at Saline High School in the days to come.

This is a very challenging time for all, and we need to support each other and help those who need assistance. Saline High School has activated its crisis response team where counselors and social workers will be available for any students and staff members. We are grateful for their support during this difficult time.

We suggest that parents be vigilant to their child’s emotional needs during this time. We want to partner with parents and the community to encourage students to talk to someone about the feelings they are experiencing as this is a very important part of the healing and grieving process. We hope parents will work alongside us as they deal with the many emotions that come up at home and at school.

