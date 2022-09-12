Summerfest Recyling Program Deemed a Success

A new recycling effort at Saline Summerfest was declared a success by Saline City Counci's liaison to the Saline Environmental Commission.

Councillor Jim Dell'Orco reported on the Summerfest recycling program to city council Monday night.

Summerfest, a two-day festival held Aug. 12-13 in Saline, contracted Schupan, a recycling company with 15 locations in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana, to collect recyclables.

"I am pleased to report we had great success with a new vendor," Dell'Orco told council.

Dell'Orco said as a result of the partnership, 77 pounds of cardboard, 49 pounds of glass and 165 pounds of plastic and aluminum were recycled.

"I'm very proud of this initiative," Dell'Orco said. "These amounts would have ended up in the landfill had Summerfest not put forth the effort to recycle."

Dell'Orco commended the efforts of Summerfest chair Paul Hynek and Saline Environmental Commission Al Hodge. Hodge brought Schupan to the attention of Summerfest organizers.

The environmental commission worked with Oktoberfest to get the Schupan recycling program at this weekend's festival.

Dell'Orco said he hopes the commission can work to bring the same recycling effort to the Saline Celtic Festival next week.