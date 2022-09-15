What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Sep 16 - Sunday, Sep 18

It's Oktoberfest weekend in Saline - but that's not all that's going on! Here's our guide to weekend activities.

11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Sep 16 - Sunday, Sep 18

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline Oktoberfest - Fri Sep 16 5:00 pm

Downtown Saline

the 17th Annual Oktoberfest in the Heart of Downtown Saline!

PROST people! Mark your calendars now for Oktoberfest Saline 2022 on September 16th and 17th and be sure to join us for this wunderbar community event in Downtown Saline.6:30 p.m. - Tapping of the Keg8 p.m. - Jedi Mind Trip (music) [more details]

Saline Oktoberfest - Saturday - Sat Sep 17 10:00 am

Downtown Saline

Gates open @ 10 a.m. in downtown Saline.Bier Garten opens at NOON.Free family fun until 5:00 PM10 AM – 2 PM | Kinderplatz! on N Ann Arbor Street. Free Fun for Kids Games, art, cool cultural activities!5 PM – 11 PM | S Ann Arbor Street | Bier Garten - $5 admission after 5 p.m.5:30 PM | Hammerspiel Tournament ($5 Entry Fee - Pay in Person)Saturday Evening (Time TBA) | Guten Tag! Deutscher Kleider Pageant and Contest

Rock your dirndls and pull on your lederhosen! This year you can win bragging… [more details]

Other Events

Gemini at Brecon Village's September Sounds Music Series - Fri Sep 16 6:30 pm

Brecon Village

Join us for music with Gemini live, outside at Brecon Village. Presented by Evangelical Homes of Michigan Foundation and OneCare.

Free! RSVP at www.ehmss.org/events/ [more details]

Author Patti F Smith Book Signing - Fri Sep 16 7:00 pm

Fine Print Bookshop

Fine Print Bookshop in Saline hosts Patti F. Smith, author of Michigan Beer: A Heady History, at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16.

Smith will sign books and greet readers.

Fine Print Books is located at 109 E. Michigan Ave., Saline.

Here is how Arcadia Publishing describes Smith's book.

Michigan’s beer history is as diverse as the breweries themselves, and the stories behind them are as fascinating as their tasty concoctions. A few enterprising women found themselves at the forefront of early… [more details]

Shredding Event - Sat Sep 17 9:00 am

Pittsfield Township Municipal Building

Pittsfield Township is hosting a free shredding event Saturday, September 17th, 9AM-12PM @ Township Hall - 6201 W. Michigan Ave. Ann Arbor, MI. This event is for Township residents only and attendees must provide proof of residency upon arrival. For more info, call 734.822.3135.

[more details]

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt's Antiques Inc.

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt’s Antiques Inc. is pleased to present "Some Thing Else", a video and gallery sale showcasing a selection of artworks and biography of American Modernist James C. Harrison, 1925-1990. The film is linked below; it is also available on michiganartgallery.com. This art sale includes pieces featured in the film, many of which have never before been shown. These works will be available for purchase on www.MichiganArtGallery.com, as well as available in the gallery… [more details]

Learn to Play Pickle Ball with SASC - Sat Sep 17 11:00 am

Liberty School Gym

This one day clinic is sponsored by Saline Area Senior Center and will be held at Liberty School gym on September 17, 11AM-12PM. $15/members, $20/non-members. For more information, visit salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Sound and Art - Sat Sep 17 7:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Come and join Whitepine Studios and Seven Notes Natural Health, for our fourth collaboration as we listen to the melodic sounds of the singing bowls while painting a beautiful coneflower composition in watercolor. These perennials are valued for their medicinal properties and widely used as herbal remedies. They are often associated with strength and healing.

Purchase tickets by clicking here: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/c/626aa308a72266273cc4c48d

[more details]

Kaleido-spoke: Glow in the Dark Bike Night at Saline Rec Center - Sat Sep 17 8:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

Glow-in-the-dark bike night at Saline Rec Center, Saturday, September 17th, 8PM. Check in at pavilion behind rec center, then enjoy a ride around Tefft Park. Registration required. Visit salinerec.com or call 734-429-3502. [more details]

Art Exhibit at Sweetwaters on Liberty til Oct 28 - Sun Sep 18 12:00 am

An exhibit of acrylics by Saline artist Sara Lowell Swanson is now at Sweetwaters on Liberty in Ann Arbor through Oct 28Come in and have a cuppa! [more details]

