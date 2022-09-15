City Approves Special Land Use for Marijuana Business

The vote was unanimous Monday as Saline City Council approved a special land use request for a medical marijuana retailer at 465 E. Michigan Ave.

Green Trend, Inc., plans a retail establishment in the building currently occupied by Come Dancing dance studio in the plaza that also features Goodwill, Hungry Howies and Saline Music & Vinyl.

The facility is planned for a 4,131 square foot space.

During public comment, nobody spoke against the proposal.

The approval was granted with several conditions.