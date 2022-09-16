Husband, Father of 3, David Jach, Was a Veteran of the US Army and Coast Guard, Was an Educator and Coach

David Leland Jach passed away at his home in Saline, Mich., on Saturday, September 10, 2022, surrounded in love. He was 90 and three-quarters years old!

David was born November 4, 1931, in Manistee, Michigan to the late Joseph and Ida Mae Jach. His grandmother, Marion Thompson, was instrumental in his upbringing and his outlook on life. David was a devoted and loving father to his three children, Craig, Kim, and Erin. In 1981 he married Marsha, the love of his life. They enjoyed 41 years of love, devotion, laughter and travel.

David graduated from Manistee High School in 1950. He was a veteran of the US Army and Coast Guard with a rank of Sergeant during the Korean War. After his service, he went to Michigan State University and graduated in 1959 with a BS in Physical Education, later receiving his Masters degree in Special Education. David enjoyed over 30 years as an educator with the State of Michigan, specializing in working with troubled youth. He was also involved in coaching Football, Basketball and Track, achieving a state championship for Track in 1963. He was extremely proud of his accomplishments as both a teacher and coach.

An avid golfer for most of his adult life, David spent most of his free time on the green with his buddies Wolf, Kim and Swee. During his retirement years he taught Catechism at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dexter, and enjoyed staying active by working at Dexter Mills Golf Course and sharing his golf knowledge with anyone who would stand still. David never knew a stranger and enjoyed meeting new people, learning about them, and joking and laughing with anyone who would smile.

David is survived by his wife Marsha (Langmeyer) Jach, 3 children - Craig (Julie) Jach, Kim (Jim) Eloff and Erin (Alan) Cook, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and dozens of nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will take place on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, MI with Fr. Jack Loughran officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's name may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or to Alliance for the Great Lakes.