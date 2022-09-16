City Planners Approve Requests from 2 Pet Grooming Businesses

City planners approved the requests of two petcare businesses Sept. 14.

The owner of Waggles and Whiskers pet grooming, which operated for years down at 100 S. Ann Arbor St, asked planning commission for a special land use and combined siteplan approval to operate at 797 W. Michigan Ave., the row of buildings behind Dance Alliance and the gas station. They have the western-most building in the row. It's a 2,400 square-foot facility, built in 1973, that was once home to Trinity Daycare.

According to the planning commission documents, the business was already in operation at its new home and the owners weren't aware they need planning commission and city council approval.

Planning commission voted to recommend city council approve the special land use. It also voted to approve, with conditions, the combined preliminary/final site plan for the dog grooming facility.

Planners also approved a request for a new pet grooming business. US Navy Veteran Neil Termine is opening Cali's Pet Grooming in the Saline Shopping Center, which hosts businesses like Busch's Fresh Food Market and Mark's Coney Island. It's also next-door to the Pets'N'Things store.

Cali's Pet Groom is a dog and cat grooming business that will be located at 557 E. Michigan Ave. in the 1,050 square-foot space formerly occupied by Farm Bureau Insurance.

Again, the planning commission voted to recommend a special land use to city council and it granted conditional approval of the combined preliminary/final site plan.