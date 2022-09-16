SWIM & DIVE: Saline Girls Take 2nd SEC Red Meet

Saline won its second SEC Red girls' swim and dive meet and several Hornets earned their state cuts as Saline bested Huron, 123-62.

Saline won all three relays and then Hornets won five of the nine individual events.

Junior Angelina Sanna led Saline, winning two individual events and contributing to two relay victories.

Saline began the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay. Izzy Whelan, Ellerie Brunty, Samantha Bullard and Megan Socha swam the event in 1:56.41 to win the race by more than three seconds.

Angelina Sanna's first individual victory came in the 200-yard freestyle, which she swam in 1:56.73 to earn her state cut. Freshman Anna Sirbu was second. Victoria Weeden was fourth.

In the 200-yard IM, Huron freshman Catherine Huang won in 2:24.13. Sophomore Macy Ahrens was the top Hornet, taking second in 2:28.17. Stefania Lopicollo was third and Catherine Su was fifth. Huron's Jasmine Xu won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.32 seconds - just .09 seconds faster than Saline senior Megan Socha. Bullard was third, Joann Oyemba was fourth and Sophia Parisek was fifth.

Saline's divers took the top seven spots.

Ava Turner was second.

Lindi Jenkins was first with 228.1 points, Ava Turner was second with 211.95 points and Avery Michowwski was third with 189.7 points. Ellis Buchanan was fourth and Payton Spence was fifth.

Sam Bullard wins the butterfly.

Sam Bullard earned her state cut as she won the 100-yard butterfly in 59.23 seconds. Oyemba was third and freshman Alexandria Hatlem was fifth.

Sanna's second individual win came in the 100-yard freestyle, which she won in 55.02 seconds. Parisek was third, Weeden was fourth and Kelsey Altevoght was fifth.

Freshman Ana Sirbu won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:31.9. Ahrens was second and Whalen was third.

The Hornets won the 200-yard freestyle. Bullard, Sanna, Oyemba and Sirbu won the race in 1:44.73 seconds - more than seven seconds faster than the faster Huron team.

Huron's Sawako Sakamoto won the 100-yard backstroke. Stefania Lopicollo was the fastest Hornet, taking second in 1:10.15. Su was third and Altevoght was fourth.

Ellerie Brunty won the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.3

Ellerie Brunty won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:07.3 - .25 seconds faster than second place Megan Socha. Both bested their state cut times. Kelsey Tikkanen was fourth.

Megan Socha was 2nd in the breaststroke

Saline finished the day by taking the 400-yard breaststroke. Sanna, Macy Ahrens, Oyemba and Whalen won the race in 3:55.39 - almost 13 seconds faster than the fastest Huron team.

