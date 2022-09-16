GOLF: Saline's Varsity Girls Defeat Dexter, Tecumseh

Saline's varsity girls golf team earned two victories Thursday. Saline shot 186 to beat Dexter by two strokes - handing the Dreadnaughts their first loss of the year. The Hornets also beat Tecumseh, who shot 217.

Saline was led by Grace Celso, who shot 42 and won both matches. Laura Swanger was second in both her matches. Jordan Wickham shot 49 while Grace Warren and Sophie Elston each shot 50 - a career low for Elston. Katie Brodsky shot 54.

"The girls hung in there real good today- glad to get the two wins," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said.

Saline JV player Abby Austin was one of four girls to shoot a career low. Abby shot par on two holes.

The junior varsity team split their matches, losing to Dexter 264-254, while beating Tecumseh by 40 strokes.

Devin Mulligan led Saline with a 62, winning her match with Tecumseh while taking second to Dexter. Shannon Tangney (66), Niya Stetons (67) and Abby Austin (70) had career lows. Lexi Speicher shot 69 while Madelyn Marshall shot 70.

"I love that these girls keep getting career lows. We talked about it on the ride to the tournament and all of the girls were excited to try and get their career low," coach Laura Wilczynski said.