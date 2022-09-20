Saline Makes Changes to Public Comment Policy

Saline City Council approved new policy governing public comment at council meetings.

The policy tweaks and adopts some of the more liberal rules followed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, the new policy allows people to send comments to the City Clerk to be read into the public record - if they are received at least three hours before the meeting. (Email comments to clerk@cityofsaline.org).

The policy also officially allows people to go to the microphone and speak on behalf of another resident. However, a person is only allowed to speak for one person - so if they speak for someone else, they give up their right to speak for themself.

City Manager Colleen O'Toole said attorneys recommended against limiting the time allotted to public comment. The city however does limit an individual's comments to three minutes. Furthermore, speakers cannot "give" their remaining time to other speakers.

Council voted 7-0 to approve the new rules.