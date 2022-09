The Saline varsity football is ranked 10th in the newest Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Division 1 poll.

The Hornets, 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC Red, started the season higher in the polls but dropped out after beating Hudsonville.

Dexter is ranked second in the Division 2 poll.

Saline and Dexter appear destined for a winner-takes-all battle for the SEC Red, Oct. 14 at Dexter High School.