Students Pose Questions to Saline Board of Education Candidates

Saline Area Schools hosted a candidates forum to give the public a chance to see and hear the seven candidates for school board answer questions.

The forum was moderated by Saline High School student council members Sia Agarwal and Aiden Burke.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tO71ynzC-NE -->

There are five candidates for the four-year term on on the Board of Education. The candidates are Timothy Austin, Kristin Hoffman-Peavler, Sharene Rumohr, Laurie Saims and incumbent Michael McVey. In the other school board race, Lauren Gold faces Amy Sontag.