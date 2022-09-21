9-21-2022 1:25am
Students Pose Questions to Saline Board of Education Candidates
Saline Area Schools hosted a candidates forum to give the public a chance to see and hear the seven candidates for school board answer questions.
The forum was moderated by Saline High School student council members Sia Agarwal and Aiden Burke.
There are five candidates for the four-year term on on the Board of Education. The candidates are Timothy Austin, Kristin Hoffman-Peavler, Sharene Rumohr, Laurie Saims and incumbent Michael McVey. In the other school board race, Lauren Gold faces Amy Sontag.