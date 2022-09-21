Many Volunteers Helped Make The Fair Successful

The Saline Community Fair Board of Directors would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the more than 600 community members who volunteered during the 2022 Saline Community Fair! The Fair was a success because of our community, the volunteers and the more than ninety-five sponsors and in-kind contributors to the fair! Our volunteers worked tirelessly during the week of the fair setting up displays, taking entries, running events, monitoring exhibits, driving shuttles, taking tickets, helping in the office, and cleaning grandstands among countless other tasks.

We especially would like to thank the Fair Board of Directors and their families, Directors Emeriti, superintendents, Saline FFA, Saline Boy Scouts, the Saline Rotary Club, the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau, Saline Area Schools, the Saline Junior Livestock Association, local businesses and individuals, local organizations, as well as the community for their support.

The Saline Community Fair was a success because of our volunteers and community support. If you'd like to help with the fair in 2023, contact our volunteer coordinator, Connie George at clgeorge@comcast.net